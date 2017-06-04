President Donald Trump to visit Kentucky next week - WDRB 41 Louisville News

President Donald Trump to visit Kentucky next week

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump will soon visit Kentucky to address the need to improve infrastructure.

It's part of a $1 trillion overhaul to the nation's aging roads, bridges, railways and waterways.

He is expected to travel to Kentucky and Ohio on Wednesday.

There's still no word on which portion of the state President Trump will visit.

He's also set to speak at the Transportation Department later in the week about regulations involving roads and railways.

