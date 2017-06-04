Trump's tweeted typo covfefe becoming vanity license plates

A top communications aide to President Donald Trump is exiting the White House as the embattled president considers a broader staffing shake-up amid rising anxieties over the investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia.

Authorities say a Pennsylvania physician who was behaving suspiciously and had made threatening remarks has been arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle and handgun in his car

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin has issued a "State of the VA" report and says President Donald Trump "deeply engaged" on veteran issues.

Shulkin stresses 'lot of work to do' to fix beleaguered VA

President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoon

President Donald Trump says he is withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to world-wide efforts to combat climate change and alienating the country from its allies abroad.

Police in the Philippines say the suspect behind the casino attack that left dozens dead was a heavily indebted Filipino who was hooked on gambling.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemns attacks in London, saying they caused shock and anguish.

Carina Witthoeft turned up late for her third round match against second-seeded Karolina Pliskova at the French Open.

Bill Cosby doesn't plan to testify at his sexual assault trial, but the remarkable testimony he gave a decade ago in the accuser's lawsuit could still prove pivotal.

Bill Maher is facing criticism for his use of a racial slur during a discussion with a Republican senator on his HBO talk show Friday night.

Nearly six years after detectives uncovered the dismembered remains of an 8-year-old boy in a Brooklyn house, the brother of the man now imprisoned for kidnapping and killing the child has been found dead in the same family home.

SpaceX is trying again to launch its first recycled supply ship to the International Space Station.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - President Donald Trump's mysterious tweeted typo covfefe is coming soon to a license plate near you.

The Maine Department of Motor Vehicles confirms someone claimed COVFEFE for a personalized license plate just hours after the Republican president's now-infamous tweet at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday. Local media report it's also happening in other states, including Nebraska and North Carolina.

The word took social media by storm after the president tweeted about "constant negative press covfefe." Trump later poked fun at it, saying, "Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe' ??? Enjoy!"

Whoever claimed the Maine plate remains just as much a mystery as the word itself.

Twitter user Joe Blanchette tweeted a photo suggesting he was the lucky motorist. But he says he balked at the last minute out of fear of "plate regret."

