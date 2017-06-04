Trump's tweeted typo covfefe becoming vanity license plates

Sunday, June 4 2017 11:43 AM EDT2017-06-04 15:43:01 GMT
Nearly six years after detectives uncovered the dismembered remains of an 8-year-old boy in a Brooklyn house, the brother of the man now imprisoned for kidnapping and killing the child has been found dead in the...More >>
President Donald Trump says he is withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to world-wide efforts to combat climate change and alienating the country from its allies abroad.
Authorities say a Pennsylvania physician who was behaving suspiciously and had made threatening remarks has been arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle and handgun in his car
A top communications aide to President Donald Trump is exiting the White House as the embattled president considers a broader staffing shake-up amid rising anxieties over the investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia.
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - President Donald Trump's mysterious tweeted typo covfefe is coming soon to a license plate near you.
The Maine Department of Motor Vehicles confirms someone claimed COVFEFE for a personalized license plate just hours after the Republican president's now-infamous tweet at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday. Local media report it's also happening in other states, including Nebraska and North Carolina.
The word took social media by storm after the president tweeted about "constant negative press covfefe." Trump later poked fun at it, saying, "Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe' ??? Enjoy!"
Whoever claimed the Maine plate remains just as much a mystery as the word itself.
Twitter user Joe Blanchette tweeted a photo suggesting he was the lucky motorist. But he says he balked at the last minute out of fear of "plate regret."
Sunday, June 4 2017 11:43 AM EDT2017-06-04 15:43:01 GMT
Sunday, June 4 2017 11:42 AM EDT2017-06-04 15:42:54 GMT
Democratic congressional candidate Jon Ossoff is in the middle of a balancing act as he tries to win a nationally watched special election in a traditionally conservative Georgia House district.More >>
