LMPD investigating after two men found shot to death in apartmen - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD investigating after two men found shot to death in apartment near Westport Road

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a fatal double shooting in the 1600 block of Blue Jay Drive near Westport Road. 

MetroSafe Supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 4:57 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, a family member found two black males dead in an apartment from multiple gunshot wounds. It is unclear whether or not they lived in there or somewhere else. 

Detectives can't say whether the men shot each other or were shot by someone else. 

Neighbors say they didn't hear anything. 

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.