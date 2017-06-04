LMPD investigating after two men found shot to death in Lyndon apartment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a fatal double shooting in the 1600 block of Blue Jay Drive off Ormsby Lane at the Partridge Meadows apartments.

MetroSafe Supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 4:57 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, a family member found two black males dead in an apartment from multiple gunshot wounds. It is unclear whether or not they lived in there or somewhere else.

"That family member did advise police that they had found two men inside of an apartment both of whom were deceased. Both men are black males in their 20s or early 30s," said LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.

Detectives can't say whether the men shot each other or were shot by someone else.

"You've just got to be alert and watch your surroundings," said Jennifer Nuendorff who lives at the apartment complex. "Everyone's got to watch out for yourself and your neighbor."

Nuendorff and other neighbors at the apartment complex told WDRB they didn't hear anything.

