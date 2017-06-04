LMPD investigating after two men found shot to death in Lyndon a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD investigating after two men found shot to death in Lyndon apartment

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a fatal double shooting in the 1600 block of Blue Jay Drive off Ormsby Lane at the Partridge Meadows apartments. 

MetroSafe Supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 4:57 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, a family member found two black males dead in an apartment from multiple gunshot wounds. It is unclear whether or not they lived in there or somewhere else. 

"That family member did advise police that they had found two men inside of an apartment both of whom were deceased. Both men are black males in their 20s or early 30s," said LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.

Detectives can't say whether the men shot each other or were shot by someone else. 

"You've just got to be alert and watch your surroundings," said Jennifer Nuendorff who lives at the apartment complex. "Everyone's got to watch out for yourself and your neighbor."

Nuendorff and other neighbors at the apartment complex told WDRB they didn't hear anything. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.