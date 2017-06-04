Charlestown High School students invited to perform at Scotland's Fringe Festival

Supervisors at MetroSafe tell WDRB a call was received just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

There's still no word on which portion of the state President Trump will visit.

Undercover detectives were sent to the Papa John's and managed to buy drugs from two employees at four different times.

Papa John's employees accused of selling cocaine out of the store

Five days after getting his tattoo, the man decided to go for a swim in the Gulf of Mexico.

It's One-and-Done Sunday for the Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana baseball teams, but for different reasons as the NCAA Tournament regionals continue.

It's one-and-done Sunday for U of L, UK and IU baseball, but for different reasons.

With the late (and surprise) addition of 5-star recruit Brian Bowen, Eric Crawford looks at Louisville's basketball roster for the upcoming season, and how coach Rick Pitino may utilize it.

CRAWFORD | With the addition of Bowen, looking at Louisville's possibilities for 2017-18

MetroSafe Supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 4:57 p.m. Saturday.

LMPD investigating after two men found shot to death in Lyndon apartment

The man's family says he is the ninth family member to die from gun violence in recent years.

Family of 21-year-old shot and killed in Iroquois neighborhood has lost family to gun violence before

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) – Now that summer break has started, school is probably the last thing on students’ minds - but not for Charlestown High School.

Students are already looking forward to next summer, and the experience of a lifetime to perform at the Fringe Festival in Scotland – one of most popular Fine Arts festivals in the world.

Sunday afternoon a dozen students from Charlestown performed improve comedy at The Rusty Bucket and Venro to raise funds for the trip.

It will cost each student $6,800 for the two-week trip.

18 students are expected to go next summer, but fundraising has already begun.

Donations were collected at the door Sunday and an auction was held, which included tickets and park hopper passes to Disney World.

The chance to perform at the festival is a coveted one and a rare opportunity.

“There’s only 40 schools in the whole country that are able to go so we are very fortunate to be nominated and then selected to go,” said Kyle Reagan ,who is the school’s theater director.

Reagan was chosen to go to the festival in 2003 when he was a student at Jeffersonville.

“I am very thankful and glad that our kids get to experience that as well,” he said.

Several other fundraising events are being planned before next summer including Halloween activities and a theater camp for children.

