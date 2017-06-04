Charlestown High School students invited to perform at Scotland' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Charlestown High School students invited to perform at Scotland's Fringe Festival

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) – Now that summer break has started, school is probably the last thing on students’ minds - but not for Charlestown High School.

Students are already looking forward to next summer, and the experience of a lifetime to perform at the Fringe Festival in Scotland – one of most popular Fine Arts festivals in the world.

Sunday afternoon a dozen students from Charlestown performed improve comedy at The Rusty Bucket and Venro to raise funds for the trip.

It will cost each student $6,800 for the two-week trip.

18 students are expected to go next summer, but fundraising has already begun.

Donations were collected at the door Sunday and an auction was held, which included tickets and park hopper passes to Disney World.

The chance to perform at the festival is a coveted one and a rare opportunity.

“There’s only 40 schools in the whole country that are able to go so we are very fortunate to be nominated and then selected to go,” said Kyle Reagan ,who is the school’s theater director. 

Reagan was chosen to go to the festival in 2003 when he was a student at Jeffersonville.

“I am very thankful and glad that our kids get to experience that as well,” he said.

Several other fundraising events are being planned before next summer including Halloween activities and a theater camp for children.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.