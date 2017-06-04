Louisville 7-year-old shot and killed by stray bullet to be hono - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville 7-year-old shot and killed by stray bullet to be honored at rally hundreds of miles away

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 7-year-old boy shot and killed in his home in the Russel Neighborhood will be honored from more than 700 miles away.

Rapper Master P is holding a peace rally in honor of Dequante Hobbs ahead of his celebrity basketball game later this month in New Orleans. 

Master P has also invited the boy's mother to be his guest at the rally. 

The rapper says he is calling for peace, and hopes to send a strong message to communities across America. 

The rally will take place June 29. 

