Wildlife rehabilitation center holds grand opening and wildlife - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Wildlife rehabilitation center holds grand opening and wildlife baby shower

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wildlife rehabilitation center in Mt. Washington invited the public out for it's grand opening Saturday.

A few hundred people came out to Second Chances Wildlife Center for the opening, and it's wildlife baby shower.

This time of year is known as baby season. 

The center is currently rehabilitating a baby sunk, baby raccoons, a baby fox, a fawn, and several baby opossums. 

Many of the animals stay for a few months before they are healthy enough to be released back into the wild. 

Volunteers say their work is done out of compassion.

"When people find these injured or orphaned animals, they don't want the animal to lie there without help. They want to seek somebody else out to help them and we are it for our community," said Executive Director Brigette Brouillard. 

If you come across an animal that needs to be rescued, you should not just drop it off at the center. 

You're asked to first reach out to them on social media or through the contact information on their website. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.