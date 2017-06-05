Indiana State Police searching for person of interest in Washington County triple murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a person of interest who could be connected to a triple homicide in Washington County.

Police say they were conducting a welfare check at a home on South Beck’s Mill Road, about 14 miles from the city of Salem, Indiana, Sunday around 4:30 p.m.

When a deputy arrived at the home he initially found one person dead inside.

When more officers arrived at the home they found two other bodies inside.

Indiana State Police say they are looking for 47-year-old Richard Lee Burton, Jr. as a person of interest.

Police say he was living at the home where the murders happened.

Burton is described as a white male, 5’-09" tall with blue eyes, with long brown hair sometimes worn in a ponytail.

Investigators believe he could be driving to Tennessee, Missouri or Texas.

Police believe he is driving a blue 1997 Dodge Ram 2500 extended cab pickup truck with license plate TK641MUK.

The car may have a dark colored camper shell.

Burton is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows anything about where Burton might be is asked to call 911 immediately.

The identities of the victims are expected to be released after an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.