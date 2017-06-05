Indiana State Police searching for person of interest in Washington County triple murder

There's still no word on which portion of the state President Trump will visit.

There's still no word on which portion of the state President Trump will visit.

It's One-and-Done Sunday for the Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana baseball teams, but for different reasons as the NCAA Tournament regionals continue.

It's One-and-Done Sunday for the Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana baseball teams, but for different reasons as the NCAA Tournament regionals continue.

It's one-and-done Sunday for U of L, UK and IU baseball, but for different reasons.

It's one-and-done Sunday for U of L, UK and IU baseball, but for different reasons.

With the late (and surprise) addition of 5-star recruit Brian Bowen, Eric Crawford looks at Louisville's basketball roster for the upcoming season, and how coach Rick Pitino may utilize it.

With the late (and surprise) addition of 5-star recruit Brian Bowen, Eric Crawford looks at Louisville's basketball roster for the upcoming season, and how coach Rick Pitino may utilize it.

CRAWFORD | With the addition of Bowen, looking at Louisville's possibilities for 2017-18

CRAWFORD | With the addition of Bowen, looking at Louisville's possibilities for 2017-18

Supervisors at MetroSafe tell WDRB a call was received just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Supervisors at MetroSafe tell WDRB a call was received just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

The man's family says he is the ninth family member to die from gun violence in recent years.

The man's family says he is the ninth family member to die from gun violence in recent years.

Family of 21-year-old shot and killed in Iroquois neighborhood has lost family to gun violence before

Family of 21-year-old shot and killed in Iroquois neighborhood has lost family to gun violence before

Louisville advance to its third straight NCAA Super Regional by rallying three times to defeat Xavier, 8-7, Sunday night.

Louisville advance to its third straight NCAA Super Regional by rallying three times to defeat Xavier, 8-7, Sunday night.

U of L coach Dan McDonnell huddled with his team after the Cards beat Xavier to win their NCAA Regional. (Eric Crawford photo.)

U of L coach Dan McDonnell huddled with his team after the Cards beat Xavier to win their NCAA Regional. (Eric Crawford photo.)

Undercover detectives were sent to the Papa John's and managed to buy drugs from two employees at four different times.

Undercover detectives were sent to the Papa John's and managed to buy drugs from two employees at four different times.

Papa John's employees accused of selling cocaine out of the store

Papa John's employees accused of selling cocaine out of the store

MetroSafe Supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 4:57 p.m. Saturday.

MetroSafe Supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 4:57 p.m. Saturday.

LMPD investigating after two men found shot to death in Lyndon apartment

LMPD investigating after two men found shot to death in Lyndon apartment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a person of interest that could be connected to a triple homicide in Washington County, Indiana.

Police say they were conducting a welfare check at a home on South Beck’s Mill Road, about 14 miles from the city of Salem, Indiana, Sunday around 4:30 p.m.

When a deputy arrived at the home he initially found one person dead inside.

When more officers arrived at the home they found two other bodies inside.

Indiana State Police say they are looking for 47-year-old Richard Lee Burton, Jr. as a person of interest.

Police say he was living at the home where the murders happened.

Burton is described as a white male, 5’-09" tall with blue eyes, with long brown hair sometimes worn in a ponytail.

Investigators believe he could be driving to Tennessee, Missouri or Texas.

Police believe he is driving a blue 1997 Dodge Ram 2500 extended cab pickup truck with license plate TK641MUK.

The car may have a dark colored camper shell.

Burton is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows anything about where Burton might be is asked to call 911 immediately.

The identities of the victims are expected to be released after an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.