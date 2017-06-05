POLICE: Suspect in Washington County, Ind. triple murder found d - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Suspect in Washington County, Ind. triple murder found dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man wanted in connection with a triple homicide in Washington County, Indiana is dead. 

According to Indiana State Police, 47-year-old Richard Lee Burton Jr. was wanted for questioning after three people were found dead inside a home on South Beck’s Mill Road, about 14 miles from Salem, Indiana Sunday afternoon. Police say Burton was living at the home when the murders happened.

An investigation is continuing, but detectives believe Burton is responsible for all three murders. 

Early Monday morning, the Monroe County Sheriff's Department received a tip that Burton's vehicle, a 1997 Dodge Ram, was parked at the Blackwell Horse Camp in Monroe County near State Road 446. That's where deputies found Burton dead inside the truck. 

Police say an official cause of death will be released by the Monroe County Coroner. 

The identities of the victims have not yet been released. 

More details are expected to be released at a news conference scheduled for 12:30 p.m. 

