Suspect in Washington County, Indiana, triple murder found dead in his truck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man wanted in connection with a triple homicide in Washington County, Indiana, has been found dead.

According to Indiana State Police, 47-year-old Richard Lee Burton Jr. was wanted for questioning after three people were found dead inside a home on South Beck’s Mill Road, about 14 miles from Salem, Indiana, on Sunday afternoon. Police say Burton was living at the home when the murders happened.

ISP spokesman Jerry Goodin said the investigation started when a woman claiming to be an acquaintance of Burton's called Salem Police to say she was worried about the other three people in the home.

When police arrived around 4:30 p.m. Sunday and knocked on the door, they could see one of the victims. After getting search warrants, police entered the home and found the other two victims.

WDRB News has learned the three victims are a mother, father and their teenage son.

"There is no excuse for what happened," Goodin said. "It's a terrible, terrible tragedy."

The investigation is continuing, but Goodin said detectives believe Burton is responsible for all three murders, the sixth, seventh and eighth homicide in Washington County this year.

"I'm getting use to it," said said Danny Harrison, who lives in Salem. "It's still a bad situation. especially this close to home."

Early Monday morning, the Monroe County Sheriff's Department received a tip that Burton's vehicle, a 1997 Dodge Ram, was parked at the Blackwell Horse Camp in Monroe County near State Road 446, which is not far from Bloomington. That's where deputies found Burton dead inside the truck.

Investigators won't say it was a suicide, but they're not looking for suspects.

Police say an official cause of death will be released by the Monroe County Coroner.

The identities of the victims and the way they died won't be released until an autopsy has been completed. That autopsy is scheduled for June 6 in Monroe County.

