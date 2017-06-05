Police arrest suspect in Bardstown after two-hour chase

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested in Bardstown after leading police on a two-hour chase through Jefferson and several other area counties.



Authorities say the chase began around 1:30 a.m. Monday near Southern High School on Preston Highway in Louisville.

After driving through several counties, police finally stopped the suspect on Springfield Road in Bardstown in a wooded, residential area.



MetroSafe says the suspect fired shots at police officers during the chase.

Investigators have not yet released the suspect's name or information about charges.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

