UPDATE: Suspect dies after 2-hour chase that ended in Bardstown

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police says the man who led police on a multi-county chase early Monday is dead. He was shot and killed by police, as he tried to run away.

Authorities say the chase began in Louisville around 1:30 a.m. Monday near Southern High School on Preston Highway. KSP Trooper Jeff Gregory says Louisville Metro Police contacted them to help stop the vehicle that was headed south on Interstate 65.

During the chase through several counties, the suspect fired shots at LMPD officers and slammed into two of their cruisers. Soon after, Troopers from KSP post 4 joined the pursuit, which went through Jefferson, Bullitt and Nelson counties.

Officers with the Nelson County Sheriff's department used a spike strip to stop the car about 3:30 a.m. on U.S. 150 in Bardstown. The suspect then got out of the car, shot at officers, and ran into the woods. The suspect was shot by officers and pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect had a rifle and handgun in his vehicle.

Four KSP troopers will be put on administrative leave, which is protocol.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

U.S. 150 is expected to be closed for much of the day while police continue to investigate.

Investigators have not yet released the suspect's name or information about charges.

