UPDATE | Suspect who led police on chase shot and killed by KSP troopers in Bardstown

Officials have not released the suspect's name.More >>
Officials have not released the suspect's name.More >>
Police say the girl fought desperately to get away from him.More >>
Police say the girl fought desperately to get away from him.More >>
Police say a man wanted in connection with a triple homicide in Washington County, Indiana is dead.More >>
Police say a man wanted in connection with a triple homicide in Washington County, Indiana is dead.More >>
It happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday at the Partridge Meadows apartments in the 1600 block of Blue Jay Drive, off Ormsby Lane.More >>
It happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday at the Partridge Meadows apartments in the 1600 block of Blue Jay Drive, off Ormsby Lane.More >>
Medical reports show the 3-year-old was abused and prosecutors say neglect caused her death in 2015.More >>
Medical reports show the 3-year-old was abused and prosecutors say neglect caused her death in 2015.More >>
FBI officials say Eric Conn, a former attorney in Floyd County, Kentucky, removed his electronic monitoring device in violation of his bond. Now he's gone.More >>
FBI officials say Eric Conn, a former attorney in Floyd County, Kentucky, removed his electronic monitoring device in violation of his bond. Now he's gone.More >>
Police say the pair planned to rob the victim.More >>
Police say the pair planned to rob the victim.More >>
Supervisors at MetroSafe tell WDRB a call was received just before 1 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Supervisors at MetroSafe tell WDRB a call was received just before 1 a.m. Sunday.More >>