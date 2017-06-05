UPDATE | Suspect who led police on chase shot and killed by KSP troopers in Bardstown

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who led officers on a wild chase spanning at least three Kentucky counties was shot and killed by state police in Bardstown.

The chase came to an end around 1:30 a.m. along Highway 150 South in Bardstown, with the suspect in a dangerous shootout with police.

Authorities say the chase began in Louisville around 3:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 65 near Preston Highway. The suspect started firing his weapons at officers and slammed into two LMPD cruisers before taking off into Bullitt County.

LMPD, Kentucky State Police and deputies with the Nelson County Sheriff's Department worked together to chase the suspect before catching up with him in Bardstown.

KSP Trooper Jeff Gregory said Louisville Metro Police contacted them for help, but the car was stopped by deputies from Nelson County.

"The Nelson County Sheriff's Office was able to spike strip the car and get it stopped just down the road here," Gregory said. "At that time, the suspect got out, exchanged gunfire with our troopers then ran into the woods where they pursued him, exchanged gunfire again. He was hit at that time and then was later pronounced deceased down there at the scene."

The suspect, who was armed with a rifle and a handgun, has not been identified.

Four KSP troopers will be put on administrative leave, which is standard procedure. Investigators have not yet released the suspect's name or information about charges.

