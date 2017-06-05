Suspects in Taylor Boulevard homicide expected in court Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men accused of murder are scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

Darryl Hall and Robert Crittenden are accused of killing David Everly last month at a home on Taylor Boulevard near Churchill Downs.

Police say the pair planned to rob the victim.

Hall and Crittenden will be arraigned on murder and robbery charges.

