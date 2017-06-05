Suspects in Taylor Boulevard homicide expected in court Monday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Suspects in Taylor Boulevard homicide expected in court Monday

Posted: Updated:
Darryl Hall (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Darryl Hall (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
Robert Crittenden (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Robert Crittenden (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men accused of murder are scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

Darryl Hall and Robert Crittenden are accused of killing David Everly last month at a home on Taylor Boulevard near Churchill Downs.

Police say the pair planned to rob the victim.

Hall and Crittenden will be arraigned on murder and robbery charges.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.