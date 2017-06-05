How to get your grill just right for your summertime barbecues - WDRB 41 Louisville News

How to get your grill just right for your summertime barbecues

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The hot summer weather means it's time to enjoy some grilling! Chef Paul Dowell with Kroger has some tips to make sure your meat is grilled to perfection.

Lighting your grill:

  • How Hot is It? Hold hand at food level

2 sec/high, 3 sec/med-high, 4 sec/med, 5 sec/med-low, 6 sec/low

  • Chimney (full/100 bricks) Fill with charcoal, add newspaper to chamber below & light, when flames reach top of chimney pour out in pile & wait until mostly gray (10 min), spread out in 2 zones (direct/indirect cooking)

  • Open Charcoal, mound in pyramid, put lighter fluid on top & sides, light immediately w/ lighter stick (never use once lit), wait until mostly gray (10 min), spread out in 2 zones (direct/indirect cooking)

Tips:

  • Clean your grill after you eat, the grate has set over top of ready charcoal (about 10 min), will come off a lot easier hot

  • Spray clean grill grate away from flame with canola oil before putting on grill

  • Sear meats & move to cooler section/rack to finish

  • Keep a squirt bottle to put out flame ups.

  • Pull large pieces of meat from grill, tent w/ foil, rest 5-10 min before slicing, juices settle

  • Use a bi-read thermometer!

Cooking Temps:

  • 125° Rare

  • 135° Med-Rare

  • 145° Medium

  • 150° Med-Well

  • 160° Well

Paul Dowell is also sharing a recipe that will be sure to please everyone this Father's Day.

Roasted Garlic & Blue Cheese Compound Butter

Makes about 1 pound

2-7 oz. pkgs.

Private Selection Salted French Butter, softened

8 oz.

Murray’s Black River Blue Cheese

1 Tbl.

Kroger Worcestershire Sauce

.66 oz. pkg.

Fresh Simple Truth Chives (sliced thin)

6 cloves

Roasted Garlic, from Kroger Olive Bar (minced to paste)

½ tsp.

Private Selection Steakhouse Seasoning Grinder
  • In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients and mix well.
  • Layout a sheet of plastic wrap on your kitchen counter.  Pour softened butter mixture across the long section of plastic wrap.  Roll butter in plastic wrap tightly to form an even tube & twist ends tightly.
  • Refrigerate or freeze until ready to serve.  Slice a piece of butter from the roll & place on your steak hot off the grill.
Grilled Steak

Black Angus Filet (or your favorite cut)

Kroger Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Private Selection Steakhouse Seasoning Grinder
  • Preheat grill!  If you can, create a hot zone & medium zone (high & medium heat).
  • Lightly coat steaks on both sides with extra virgin olive oil & season liberally with your steakhouse grinder.
  • Place the steaks on the grill & cook until your desired doneness (browned & lightly charred).
    • Got a thick steak? Steaks much thicker than 1” should start in medium zone of the grill & cook with lid down until about ten degrees below desired doneness. Then finish off in hot zone to get that final char.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.