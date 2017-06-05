Southern Indiana mother sentenced for death of 3-year-old daught - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Southern Indiana mother sentenced for death of 3-year-old daughter who suffered 'horrific abuse'

Posted: Updated:
The child's mother, Cynthia Weigleb, has a history of child abuse; she was arrested in 2011 for beating a 3-month-old and breaking the child's legs and ribs. The child's mother, Cynthia Weigleb, has a history of child abuse; she was arrested in 2011 for beating a 3-month-old and breaking the child's legs and ribs.
Joseph Manske Joseph Manske
Alexis Arensman Alexis Arensman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana mother who took a plea deal in the case of her 3-year-old-daughter's death, was sentenced Monday. 

In the deal, Cynthia Weigleb agreed to spend 32 years in prison for the death of her daughter, Alexis Arensman. On Monday, the judge upheld the deal. As part of the sentence, after she is released from prison, Weigleb must remain on supervised probation for five years. 

Medical reports show the 3-year-old was abused and prosecutors say neglect caused her death in 2015.

Weigleb is also charged with neglecting Alexis's sister, who is now living with foster parents.

Joseph Manske, Weigleb's boyfriend, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for his role in the crime.

Weigleb has a history of child abuse: she was arrested in 2011 for beating a 3-month-old and breaking the child's legs and ribs. She pleaded guilty to battery and causing serious bodily injury in that case.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.