Southern Indiana mother sentenced for death of 3-year-old daughter who suffered 'horrific abuse'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana mother who took a plea deal in the case of her 3-year-old-daughter's death, was sentenced Monday.

In the deal, Cynthia Weigleb agreed to spend 32 years in prison for the death of her daughter, Alexis Arensman. On Monday, the judge upheld the deal. As part of the sentence, after she is released from prison, Weigleb must remain on supervised probation for five years.

Medical reports show the 3-year-old was abused and prosecutors say neglect caused her death in 2015.

Weigleb is also charged with neglecting Alexis's sister, who is now living with foster parents.

Joseph Manske, Weigleb's boyfriend, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for his role in the crime.

Weigleb has a history of child abuse: she was arrested in 2011 for beating a 3-month-old and breaking the child's legs and ribs. She pleaded guilty to battery and causing serious bodily injury in that case.

