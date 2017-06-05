Eastbound lane of Mellwood Avenue to close through Sept. 1 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Eastbound lane of Mellwood Avenue to close through Sept. 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you drive on Mellwood Avenue, prepare for traffic delays starting this week and continuing for the rest of the summer. 

One lane of Mellwood Avenue will be closed starting Tuesday, June 6, 2017 so crews can continue work on MSD’s Clifton Heights Combined Sewer Overflow Basin. 

The eastbound lane of Mellwood Avenue will be closed between the Mellwood Arts Entrance (just west of Delmont Avenue), and Muncie Avenue. Access to Muncie Avenue will remain open. 

The westbound lane of Mellwood Avenue will remain open for traffic. 

Temporary traffic signals will be in place to direct traffic flow. 

The lane closure is expected to continue through Sept. 1. 

