POLICE: Louisville man tried to snatch 10-year-old girl from car window

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he tried to snatch a 10-year-old girl from a car window.

It happened Sunday night, near the corner of E. Market Street and Jackson Street.

Police say 37-year-old Tyler Atkins was running down Market Street, disrupting traffic and causing drivers to have to swerve to avoid hitting him.

According to the arrest report, a woman stopped her car to keep from hitting Atkins. At that point, Atkins approached her car, hitting the window with a rock.

He then allegedly tried to pull a 10-year-old girl out of the rear passenger window. Police say the girl, "was required to fight to resist being pulled through the window" by Atkins, and bruised her arm in the process.

Police say Atkins, "further put the child at risk of serious bodily injury by attempting to pull her out of a vehicle onto a city street with traffic."

Atkins was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping of a minor, first degree wanton endangerment, fourth degree assault and second degree disorderly conduct. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

