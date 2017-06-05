6 dead including gunman in workplace murder-suicide in Orlando - WDRB 41 Louisville News

6 dead including gunman in workplace murder-suicide in Orlando

Posted: Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Six people are dead including the gunman in a workplace shooting in Orlando, Florida.  Seven people survived the violence. 

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said during a briefing Monday that the gunman was a 45-year-old disgruntled former employee who was fired in April. Demings says the gunman shot and killed himself. The sheriff says the shooting is not believed to have any link to terrorism.

The shooting happened inside a business that manufactures awnings.

The sheriff says the shooter, who has not yet been identified, had been involved in a previous workplace violence incident and had been accused of battering another employee inside the business. He was not charged in that case.

Gov. Rick Scott has issued a statement after a shooting with multiple victims asking "all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence."

In his statement Monday, Scott says the Orlando community has been challenged like never before. And he says he and his wife, Ann, are praying for the families who lost loved ones in the shooting reported about 8 a.m. Monday.

Scott's comments about the Orlando area's challenges were in reference to the shooting on June 12, 2016, at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. The gay nightclub was the site of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.