Multiple fatalities reported in Orlando, Florida business park shooting.

 ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- The FBI is joining the investigation into a shooting in an Orlando, Florida industrial park that killed multiple people. Officials have not said how many people are dead. 

On its officials twitter account Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the "situation" has been contained. Officials say they'll provide an update as soon as the "info is accurate."

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demmings is expected to hold a news conference Monday afternoon. 

 Several roads in Orlando were closed as deputies responded to the shooting.

 No further details were immediately available.

