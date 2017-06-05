Travel "East of the Sun" with a special performance of CirqueLouis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- CirqueLouis concludes the 2016-2017 season with "East of the Sun" and special guest appearance by Squallis Puppeteers.

Cool off this summer with a journey to the Arctic North as the Polar Bear Prince and his bride travel beyond the ice and snow, where only the North Wind blows.

CirqueLouis' acrobats, jugglers, dancers, and aerialists astound on the stage and in the air in this tale which takes us East of the Sun and West of the Moon.

Iroquois Amphitheater hosts the event on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10 at 7:30pm.

Tickets are $15-$20. Children one year old and younger are FREE.

CirqueLouis was born out of Turners Circus. Many of those performers have joined the traveling troupe.

They have taken the circus out of the gym and into the community.

Click here to learn more about CirqueLouis.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.