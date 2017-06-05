Canadian man mows lawn with tornado behind him - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Canadian man mows lawn with tornado behind him

Posted: Updated:

THREE HILLS, Alberta (AP) - A photograph of a Canadian man mowing a lawn with a tornado swirling behind him has caused a bit of a storm on social media.

Cecilia Wessels snapped the picture of her husband, Theunis, on Friday as the twister passed near their home in Alberta.

She says cutting the grass was on her husband's to-do list, and as he started the task, she went for a nap.

Wessels says she was woken by their 9-year-old daughter who was upset that there was something like a tornado in the sky, but her father wouldn't come inside.  She snapped a picture and posted it to her Facebook page with the caption that says "My beast mowing the lawn with a breeze in his hair." 

Theunis Wessels says the tornado was actually much farther away than it appears in the photo, and it was moving away from them. He says he was "keeping an eye on it."

No one was injured.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

