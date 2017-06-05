Canadian man mows lawn with tornado behind him

The man's family says he is the ninth family member to die from gun violence in recent years.

The man's family says he is the ninth family member to die from gun violence in recent years.

Family of 21-year-old shot and killed in Iroquois neighborhood has lost family to gun violence before

Family of 21-year-old shot and killed in Iroquois neighborhood has lost family to gun violence before

Supervisors at MetroSafe tell WDRB a call was received just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Supervisors at MetroSafe tell WDRB a call was received just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

With the late (and surprise) addition of 5-star recruit Brian Bowen, Eric Crawford looks at Louisville's basketball roster for the upcoming season, and how coach Rick Pitino may utilize it.

With the late (and surprise) addition of 5-star recruit Brian Bowen, Eric Crawford looks at Louisville's basketball roster for the upcoming season, and how coach Rick Pitino may utilize it.

CRAWFORD | With the addition of Bowen, looking at Louisville's possibilities for 2017-18

CRAWFORD | With the addition of Bowen, looking at Louisville's possibilities for 2017-18

Police say they were conducting a welfare check at a home on South Beck’s Mill Road, about 14 miles from the city of Salem, Indiana on Sunday around 4:30 p.m.

Police say they were conducting a welfare check at a home on South Beck’s Mill Road, about 14 miles from the city of Salem, Indiana on Sunday around 4:30 p.m.

Undercover detectives were sent to the Papa John's and managed to buy drugs from two employees at four different times.

Undercover detectives were sent to the Papa John's and managed to buy drugs from two employees at four different times.

Louisville advance to its third straight NCAA Super Regional by rallying three times to defeat Xavier, 8-7, Sunday night.

Louisville advance to its third straight NCAA Super Regional by rallying three times to defeat Xavier, 8-7, Sunday night.

U of L coach Dan McDonnell huddled with his team after the Cards beat Xavier to win their NCAA Regional. (Eric Crawford photo.)

U of L coach Dan McDonnell huddled with his team after the Cards beat Xavier to win their NCAA Regional. (Eric Crawford photo.)

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 4:57 p.m. Sunday.

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 4:57 p.m. Sunday.

THREE HILLS, Alberta (AP) - A photograph of a Canadian man mowing a lawn with a tornado swirling behind him has caused a bit of a storm on social media.

Cecilia Wessels snapped the picture of her husband, Theunis, on Friday as the twister passed near their home in Alberta.

She says cutting the grass was on her husband's to-do list, and as he started the task, she went for a nap.

Wessels says she was woken by their 9-year-old daughter who was upset that there was something like a tornado in the sky, but her father wouldn't come inside. She snapped a picture and posted it to her Facebook page with the caption that says "My beast mowing the lawn with a breeze in his hair."

Theunis Wessels says the tornado was actually much farther away than it appears in the photo, and it was moving away from them. He says he was "keeping an eye on it."

No one was injured.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.