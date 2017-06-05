Louisville native and R&B singer Bryon Tiller scores number one - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville native and R&B singer Bryon Tiller scores number one album on Billboard chart

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville native and R&B singer Bryson Tiller currently has the best-selling album in the country, according to Billboard magazine.

Tiller's second studio album "True to Self" is the number one album on this week's Billboard 200 chart. Billboard reports the album "earned 107,000 equivalent album units."

The album is Tiller's follow-up effort to his platinum-selling debut "TRAPSOUL," which earned him nominations at the Grammy Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and American Music Awards.

Tiller is scheduled to perform a concert at the KFC Yum! Center later this year. Tickets for the show went on sale last Friday.

