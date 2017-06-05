Celebrating 50 years of Four Roses Bourbon - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Celebrating 50 years of Four Roses Bourbon

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Four Roses Senior Brand Ambassador Al Young is celebrating his 50th anniversary with the bourbon brand.

To commemorate this milestone, Four Roses will release a special 2017 Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Small Batch Bourbon in his honor this June.

In 1990, Al Young became Distillery Manager and in 2007 was named Four Roses Brand Ambassador, a role that has him crossing the country sharing the story of Four Roses and its Bourbon.

He is also historian for the storied 129-year-old Kentucky Bourbon brand, having researched archives, distillery records, news accounts, photos and artifacts in order to write the coffee-table book Four Roses: The Return of a Whiskey Legend, published in 2010.

Al Young was inducted into the Whisky Magazine Hall of Fame in 2015 and is also a member of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

