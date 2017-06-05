VANISHED: Kentucky lawyer accused in $550 million social security fraud scheme is missing

Police say the girl fought desperately to get away from him.More >>
Police say the girl fought desperately to get away from him.More >>
MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 4:57 p.m. Sunday.More >>
MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 4:57 p.m. Sunday.More >>
The shootings happened about 8 a.m. Monday.More >>
The shootings happened about 8 a.m. Monday.More >>
Police say a man wanted in connection with a triple homicide in Washington County, Indiana is dead.More >>
Police say a man wanted in connection with a triple homicide in Washington County, Indiana is dead.More >>
Undercover detectives were sent to the Papa John's and managed to buy drugs from two employees at four different times.More >>
Undercover detectives were sent to the Papa John's and managed to buy drugs from two employees at four different times.More >>
Louisville advance to its third straight NCAA Super Regional by rallying three times to defeat Xavier, 8-7, Sunday night.More >>
Louisville advance to its third straight NCAA Super Regional by rallying three times to defeat Xavier, 8-7, Sunday night.More >>
With the late (and surprise) addition of 5-star recruit Brian Bowen, Eric Crawford looks at Louisville's basketball roster for the upcoming season, and how coach Rick Pitino may utilize it.More >>
With the late (and surprise) addition of 5-star recruit Brian Bowen, Eric Crawford looks at Louisville's basketball roster for the upcoming season, and how coach Rick Pitino may utilize it.More >>
FBI officials say Eric Conn, a former attorney in Floyd County, Kentucky, removed his electronic monitoring device in violation of his bond. Now he's gone.More >>
FBI officials say Eric Conn, a former attorney in Floyd County, Kentucky, removed his electronic monitoring device in violation of his bond. Now he's gone.More >>
Police say a man wanted in connection with a triple homicide in Washington County, Indiana is dead.More >>
Police say a man wanted in connection with a triple homicide in Washington County, Indiana is dead.More >>
Police say the girl fought desperately to get away from him.More >>
Police say the girl fought desperately to get away from him.More >>
Medical reports show the 3-year-old was abused and prosecutors say neglect caused her death in 2015.More >>
Medical reports show the 3-year-old was abused and prosecutors say neglect caused her death in 2015.More >>
Police say the pair planned to rob the victim.More >>
Police say the pair planned to rob the victim.More >>
Supervisors at MetroSafe tell WDRB a call was received just before 1 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Supervisors at MetroSafe tell WDRB a call was received just before 1 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Undercover detectives were sent to the Papa John's and managed to buy drugs from two employees at four different times.More >>
Undercover detectives were sent to the Papa John's and managed to buy drugs from two employees at four different times.More >>