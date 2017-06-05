Harley-Davidson recalls 57,000 motorcycles because of loose oil line

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Harley-Davidson is recalling 57,000 motorcycles.

The reason for the voluntary recall -- an oil line could come loose, leading to oil spilling into the path of the rear tire. The recall affects certain 2017 Electra Glide, Road Glide, Road King and Street Glide bikes built between July of 2016 and May of this year.

The problem has caused two crashes and one injury.

Dealerships will repair a clamp on the engine oil cooler line for free. Click here to enter your VIN to see if your Harley is included in the recall.

