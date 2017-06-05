Aldi's $8 wine voted one of the best in the world - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Aldi's $8 wine voted one of the best in the world

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An $8 bottle of wine from Aldi has been voted one of the best in the world. 

The Exquisite Collection Cotes de Provence Rosé recently took home the "Great Value Rosé under 10 dollars" prize at the International Wine Challenge. The wine also earned a silver medal in the main Wine Challenge. 

The Rosé had to go through two weeks of blind judge taste tests. 

Aldi won 18 medals overall at the prestigious wine competition. 

