Maker's Mark releasing limited-edition bottles from father-son barrels

LORETTO, Ky. (WDRB) -- Father's Day takes on a special meaning at Maker's Mark Distillery this year. 

The small batch bourbon will release a special limited-edition, father-and-son bottle commemorating the careers of Bill Samuels, Jr. and his son Rob Samuels. 

The special bottling will be from six special barrels. The distillery will bottle the last three barrels laid down by Bill on his final day before retiring in 2011. Then the first three bottles from Rob's' first day leading the brand the following day. 

Special labels will be made for the 375 ml bottles, which will be packaged together.  The 2 bottle set will be available for purchase at the distillery in Loretto, Kentucky beginning Friday, June 16th, just in time for Father’s Day. The two-bottle set and special display stand will be $150.

Each bottle will be a single-barrel offering, which is rare for Maker’s Mark. They want to spotlight the brand’s unique consistency from barrel to barrel, and now generation to generation. Maker’s Mark is the only distillery to hand-rotate barrels through the aging process which the company says creates a consistency from barrel to barrel not found in any other bourbon. 

Bill Samuels, Sr.’s only instruction to Bill Jr. when he took over the brand was, “Don’t screw up the whisky,” and that’s the very same message Bill Jr. delivered to Rob back in 2011.) 

