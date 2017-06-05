Newburg Road closed Monday afternoon after cooking oil spill cau - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Newburg Road closed Monday afternoon after cooking oil spill causes vehicles to slide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of Newburg Road was shut down Monday afternoon after authorities say some type of cooking oil spilled onto the roadway, causing vehicles to slide.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Newburg Road was closed between I-264 and Shepherdsville Road. Police say the spill took place "over a couple of miles."

Law enforcement and the fire department are on the scene.

At the time of this writing, Newburg Road is still closed and is expected to remain so for a few hours.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

