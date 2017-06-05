Newburg Road reopens after cooking oil spill - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Newburg Road reopens after cooking oil spill

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Newburg Road reopened Monday afternoon after work crews cleaned up a spill of cooking oil on the pavement.

Drivers who came upon the spill found their vehicles sliding and skidding, so police called for cleanup that closed the road for several hours south of the Watterson Expressway.

There were no reports of anyone hurt, nor word of the source of the cooking oil.

Police say the spill took place "over a couple of miles."

