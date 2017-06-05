Authorities identify two men shot to death at east Louisville apartment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified two men who were found dead after a double shooting at an east Louisville apartment Sunday.

Those men have been identified as 31-year-old Ronald Campbell Jr. and 48-year-old Kenneth L. Courtney, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. The coroner's office says both men died from "multiple gunshot wounds to multiple body surfaces."

Both deaths have been ruled homicides.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday at the Partridge Meadows apartments in the 1600 block of Blue Jay Drive, off Ormsby Lane.

Neither of the deceased individuals lived at the apartment, according to the coroner's office.

According to police, a family member found the two men dead in the apartment.

"That family member did advise police that they had found two men inside of an apartment both of whom were deceased. Both men are black males in their 20s or early 30s," said LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.

Detectives can't say whether the men shot each other or were shot by someone else.

"You've just got to be alert and watch your surroundings," said Jennifer Nuendorff who lives at the apartment complex. "Everyone's got to watch out for yourself and your neighbor."

Nuendorff and other neighbors at the apartment complex told WDRB they didn't hear anything.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.