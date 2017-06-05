LMPD tracking thief who stole nude statue at Mellwood Antiques - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD tracking thief who stole nude statue at Mellwood Antiques

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small statue of a nude woman is missing from Mellwood Antiques and Interior, and Louisville Metro Police are asking for help tracking down a thief. 

LMPD released a video of a white haired man who walked away with the statue.  He appeared to be admiring the statue before he slipped it under a cloth and hurried out.  

The man left the business and walked across the street to his car.  Police believe it is a black Ford Explorer. 

Anyone who can identify the man or the whereabouts of the statue is encouraged to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.