LMPD tracking thief who stole nude statue at Mellwood Antiques

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small statue of a nude woman is missing from Mellwood Antiques and Interior, and Louisville Metro Police are asking for help tracking down a thief.

LMPD released a video of a white haired man who walked away with the statue. He appeared to be admiring the statue before he slipped it under a cloth and hurried out.

The man left the business and walked across the street to his car. Police believe it is a black Ford Explorer.

Anyone who can identify the man or the whereabouts of the statue is encouraged to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

