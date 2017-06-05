Adulting Academy helps students become responsible grown-ups - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Adulting Academy helps students become responsible grown-ups

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Seema Sheth knows growing up is hard. In the real world, people are expected to have a career, pay their rent on time, buy a car, stay healthy and still manage to be a good person.

“All those things your parents kind of help you do right now, you're going to have to do yourself [when you’re an adult],” Sheth said. “You're in college, you're excited, they give you a T-shirt, you get a credit card and you end up being 25-years-old with a terrible credit score because you didn't understand how that worked.”

That's why Sheth started the Adulting Academy, which teaches life skills that students didn’t learn from their teachers and parents.

“I am a 30-year-old woman who feels like she has a grasp on what it means to be an adult, but it took me a long time to get here,” Sheth said. "[I’ll teach] the basics of big, first life decisions, so buying a first house, buying a first car, taking out a big loan.”

Students will learn how to budget and even learn terrifying things like how to set up an employee benefits package and a 401K.

“Most people my age don't know what that is, so it’s just like ‘whoa 401 is a big number. That might be something scary,’” Adulting Academy student, Ashlee Valentino said.

Students will learn vehicle maintenance and cooking basics, like how to boil an egg and grocery shop for healthy foods while staying on budget.

“If you get a BBQ stain on your white T-shirt, do you know how to get it out?” Sheth asked. "Because I do, and I'll teach you how.”

Valentino is 18-years-old and admits she's not quite an adult, but she hopes the class will help her become a responsible one when she's ready.

“Maybe closer to my 30s, because you need some breathing time between graduating and becoming an adult,” she said.  

The Adulting Academy targets people ages 17 to 25-years-old,  but Sheth knows even adults need help adulating, so she made a class for them too.

“Those are not week-long intensive classes. Those are more of an after work, fun environment," she said. "We are doing after-work pop-up adulting sessions. They’re going to happen at local bars and restaurants, so you can come, grab an appetizer, have dinner, maybe have a glass of wine and then learn about a topic you might not be so familiar with."

That way, the Adulting Academy will help keep its students from enrolling in the school of hard knocks.

There are sessions all summer long. To sign up for the next class or to gift the class to someone, click here, email seema@adultingacademy.org or call 502-445-3612. 

