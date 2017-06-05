Computer stolen at the Hall of Justice puts some at risk for identity theft

Undercover detectives were sent to the Papa John's and managed to buy drugs from two employees at four different times.

Medical reports show the 3-year-old was abused and prosecutors say neglect caused her death in 2015.

Police say a man wanted in connection with a triple homicide in Washington County, Indiana is dead.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday at the Partridge Meadows apartments in the 1600 block of Blue Jay Drive, off Ormsby Lane.

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 4:57 p.m. Sunday.

UPDATE | Suspect who led police on chase shot and killed by KSP troopers in Bardstown

Police say the girl fought desperately to get away from him.

Louisville, Ky. (WDRB)­ -- A computer stolen at the Louisville Hall of Justice puts some people at risk of identity theft.

The computer used by two Assistant County Attorneys was taken from a publicly accessible conference room. Louisville Metro launched an internal investigation, after the theft was reported. With the help of an outside forensic expert, the city determined there may have been sensitive information on the computer.

The computer was recovered, but the hard drive had been removed. Emails of the two attorneys may have been on the hard drive. Those emails could potentially contain names, Social Security numbers, bank account numbers and driver's license numbers. That information was accessed on April 19, 2017.

So far, Louisville Metro isn't aware of any attempted misuse of the information, but the city is alerting the public. And notices have been mailed to less than 175 individuals that may be at risk of having their information stolen.

Louisville Metro has established a confidential call center staffed with professionals who can answer questions and provide information on how to protecting personal information. The call center is available Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. E.T. at 1-800-939-4170.

The city is encouraging those at risk to review account statements and credit reports for suspicious activity.

Under U.S. law individuals are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. You may also contact the three major credit bureaus directly to request a free copy of your credit report.

Individuals may also contact the three major credit reporting agencies below to put a “fraud alert” or “credit freeze” on their credit file.

Equifax - 800-525-6285

Experian - 888-397-3742

TransUnion - 800-680-7289

