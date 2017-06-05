As violence increases, Louisville community members call for people to police each other

Police say the girl fought desperately to get away from him.More >>
Police say the girl fought desperately to get away from him.More >>
Officials have not released the suspect's name.More >>
Officials have not released the suspect's name.More >>
MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 4:57 p.m. Sunday.More >>
MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 4:57 p.m. Sunday.More >>
It happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday at the Partridge Meadows apartments in the 1600 block of Blue Jay Drive, off Ormsby Lane.More >>
It happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday at the Partridge Meadows apartments in the 1600 block of Blue Jay Drive, off Ormsby Lane.More >>
Medical reports show the 3-year-old was abused and prosecutors say neglect caused her death in 2015.More >>
Medical reports show the 3-year-old was abused and prosecutors say neglect caused her death in 2015.More >>
Police say a man wanted in connection with a triple homicide in Washington County, Indiana is dead.More >>
Police say a man wanted in connection with a triple homicide in Washington County, Indiana is dead.More >>
The shootings happened about 8 a.m. Monday.More >>
The shootings happened about 8 a.m. Monday.More >>
Undercover detectives were sent to the Papa John's and managed to buy drugs from two employees at four different times.More >>
Undercover detectives were sent to the Papa John's and managed to buy drugs from two employees at four different times.More >>