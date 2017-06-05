As violence increases, Louisville community members call for people to police each other

Undercover detectives were sent to the Papa John's and managed to buy drugs from two employees at four different times.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Violence and lack of community options for youth were the main topics of discussion at a community crime meeting Monday night.

Democrats Barbara Shanklin, Mary Woolridge, Barbara Sexton Smith, Jessica Green, Cheri Bryant Hamilton and David James invited anyone interested to a special community meeting to give input on the "current state of the Louisville Metro Police Department." Bill Hollander, Cindi Fowler and republican Angela Leet were also in attendance.

"Citizens are angry and frustrated over the recent command changes at LMPD, especially as we head into summer with violent crime continuing to escalate," Green said in a news release.

The meeting was held at Cole's Place at 2928 W. Kentucky St. from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Green said people regularly tell her they don’t feel safe, and Monday's meeting was meant to discuss ideas to change that and to discuss what projects or programs need support in the budget cycle.

“I really think that for too long, people in the community have been left out of the discussion,” Green said.

While the intent of the meeting was to also discuss the leadership of LMPD, very few people aside from council members questioned the leadership of LMPD Chief Steve Conrad.

“I’m hearing that people are very, very dissatisfied,” Green said. “Everywhere I go, people are upset about the removal of Maj. Jimmy Harper.”

"We believe the time has come to hear from the people we serve on their thoughts about the ongoing changes with LMPD over the last year," James said. "We have a high murder rate, and concerns have been raised about the leadership of Chief Steve Conrad."

The topics slated for discussion included crime in Louisville's communities and the future of Conrad. Metro Council members are preparing to potentially take a "no confidence" vote regarding Conrad.

"We have to start policing each other," said Jusaustin Lane, who attended the meeting. "We have to start holding people accountable. It means each neighbor, when you hear that gunshot, you've got to turn your lights on and see whats going on. We can't just stay silent anymore."

The meeting was open to the public. Council members expect to take people's ideas and opinions and put them into action.

"Some of those thing, we may be already doing," James said. "So it gives us as Metro Government the opportunity to educate the community a little bit. But some of those things, maybe we've never thought of. So it's upon us to try and figure out how we can do those things."

