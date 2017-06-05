Public invited to voice concerns with LMPD at community crime me - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Public invited to voice concerns with LMPD at community crime meeting in west Louisville

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Violence and LMPD leadership will be the main topics of discussion at a community crime meeting Monday night, when six members of Louisville Metro Council want to hear from the public on their opinions of LMPD.

Barbara Shanklin, Mary Woolridge, Barbara Sexton Smith, Jessica Green, Cheri Bryant Hamilton and David James invite anyone interested to a special community meeting Monday to give input on the "current state of the Louisville Metro Police Department."

"Citizens are angry and frustrated over the recent command changes at LMPD, especially as we head into summer with violent crime continuing to escalate," Green said in a news release.

The meeting will be held at Cole's Place at 2928 W. Kentucky St. from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Green said people regularly tell her they don’t feel safe, and Monday's meeting is to discuss ideas to change that and to discuss what projects or programs need support in the budget cycle.

“I really think that for too long, people in the community have been left out of the discussion,” Green said.

The meeting will also revolve around opinions on LMPD’s leadership.

“I’m hearing that people are very, very dissatisfied,” Green said. “Everywhere I go, people are upset about the removal of Maj. Jimmy Harper.”

"We believe the time has come to hear from the people we serve on their thoughts about the ongoing changes with LMPD over the last year," James said. "We have a high murder rate, and concerns have been raised about the leadership of Chief Steve Conrad."

The topics slated for discussion include crime in Louisville's communities and the future of Conrad. Metro Council members are preparing to potentially take a "no confidence" vote regarding Conrad.

The meeting is open to the public. Council members expect to take people's ideas and opinions and put them into action.

"Some of those things, we may be already doing," James said. "So it gives us as Metro Government the opportunity to educate the community a little bit. But some of those things, maybe we've never thought of. So it's upon us to try and figure out how we can do those things."

Metro Council members blister Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad's overhaul of LMPD command staff

LMPD CHIEF CONRAD: 'I'm not going anywhere'

