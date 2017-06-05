Firefighter goes above and beyond to help man who collapsed while mowing lawn

A portion of Newburg Road was shut down Monday afternoon after authorities say some type of cooking oil spilled onto the roadway, causing vehicles to slide.

Police say a man wanted in connection with a triple homicide in Washington County, Indiana is dead.

Medical reports show the 3-year-old was abused and prosecutors say neglect caused her death in 2015.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday at the Partridge Meadows apartments in the 1600 block of Blue Jay Drive, off Ormsby Lane.

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 4:57 p.m. Sunday.

Officials have not released the suspect's name.

Police say the girl fought desperately to get away from him.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When an Okolona man collapsed Sunday while moving his front yard, firefighters rushed to the scene.

Minutes earlier, neighbors found the man face down in the grass. When emergency crews arrived, they checked his vitals and got him into an ambulance.

"You could tell he was pushing his lawnmower and just went face down," said Kristen Tipton, who lives nearby.

But afterward, one of the firefighters went a step future. Capt. David McGraw was one of the first on the scene.

"I looked over, and the fireman grabbed the lawnmower," Tipton said.

It shocked everybody at the scene.

"I was afraid, honestly, that he would get out of the the hospital and try cutting the grass again," McGraw said.

Tipton was very touched by what she saw.

"He didn't have to do that," she said. "He doesn't get paid to do that."

Tipton snapped a photo and posted it on Facebook. Since then, it has been liked and shared thousands of times.

"It's not every day that we get to see a public servant go above and beyond," she said. "I'm sure it happens every day, but you never get to hear about it."

The homeowner is still recovering. but neighbors said he is expected to be OK.

