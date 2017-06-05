Firefighter goes above and beyond to help man who collapsed whil - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Firefighter goes above and beyond to help man who collapsed while mowing lawn

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When an Okolona man collapsed Sunday while moving his front yard, firefighters rushed to the scene.

Minutes earlier, neighbors found the man face down in the grass. When emergency crews arrived, they checked his vitals and got him into an ambulance. 

"You could tell he was pushing his lawnmower and just went face down," said Kristen Tipton, who lives nearby.

But afterward, one of the firefighters went a step future. Capt. David McGraw was one of the first on the scene. 

"I looked over, and the fireman grabbed the lawnmower," Tipton said.

It shocked everybody at the scene.

"I was afraid, honestly, that he would get out of the the hospital and try cutting the grass again," McGraw said.

Tipton was very touched by what she saw.

"He didn't have to do that," she said. "He doesn't get paid to do that."

Tipton snapped a photo and posted it on Facebook. Since then, it has been liked and shared thousands of times.

"It's not every day that we get to see a public servant go above and beyond," she said. "I'm sure it happens every day, but you never get to hear about it."

The homeowner is still recovering. but neighbors said he is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

