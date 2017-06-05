Construction project now underway on busy southern Indiana road - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Construction project now underway on busy southern Indiana road

Posted: Updated:

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Construction on a busy southern Indiana road in Clarksville will cause some traffic headaches to remedy an issue that has been around for years.

Construction on Blackiston Mill Road begins on Thursday, but work on Potter’s Lane began Monday. Collapsed water mains are being replaced, so the detours and closed streets will be a summer-long project.

“It’s going to be a pain for the summer, and we’re going to have to remember do we go this way or that way?” said Glenn Brownstein, who has lived on Potter’s Lane for 27 years. “We’re going to have to think about how we’re going to get where we are going to get.”

While some residents are concerned about the traffic, others are concerned with the mess the construction brings.

“Your driveway and cars get covered in dust so just something you got to put up with for a little bit,” said Jim Burton, who lives along Blackiston Mill Road.

Tommy Johantgen, who owns Tommy’s Used Cars, is worried the road work will detour cars away and his business could take a financial hit this summer.

“We normally do 30 cars a month, 24-30 cars a month, and we’ll probably do maybe 10,” said Johantgen, adding that it’s concerning for him.

Tens of thousands of drivers use the two roads every day, especially as shortcuts to the malls.

Traffic will be routed through Gutford Road and along Potter's Lane, Veteran's Parkway, and Lewis and Clark Parkway.

The entire project is expected to be completed by Aug. 31, but Clarksville City Employees hope to have it done before then.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

