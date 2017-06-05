School board members ask for Madison community's input for new s - WDRB 41 Louisville News

School board members ask for Madison community's input for new superintendent

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- For months, they've wanted their voices heard, and on Monday, concerned parents in Madison were able to sound off about a new superintendent.

Controversial decisions have parents calling for more transparency from a school district where the students walked out of class after a popular principal was re-assigned.

Former superintendent Dr. Ginger Bolinger resigned on May 30 and took a job in another district. Less than a week into the search, the school board held a community forum that was attended by dozens of parents and former educators.

"There's been a lot of secrecy, a lot of suspicion, and we need a superintendent that is very approachable," one parent told board members.

Board members sat in the crowd and took notes during the forum.

"I thought it was very positive," said School Board President Joyce Imel. "People were very respectful. I appreciate that very much. We are in a difficult time in this community."

Currently, the district doesn't have an acting leader. Imel said several directors in central office are handling those duties.

"I'd like to find a strong interim, if possible, and then have that peace that we can make it until the exact perfect candidate comes along," Imel said.

Parents called for more transparency, someone who can improve relationships with the community, and empower administrators and teachers.

"This is an opportunity to begin the healing process," said former board member Merritt Alcorn. "One of the things that has happened is a loss of trust.

"The school board is not trusted. The [new] superintendent is going to step into that environment. I don't know that people will automatically be critical, but they will be skeptical."

Board members are interviewing candidates for interim superintendent. They said it will take more than four months to hire a permanent replacement.

Related Stories:

Madison Consolidated High students protest after principal reassigned with no explanation

Madison school board members uphold vote to transfer popular principal in heated meeting

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.