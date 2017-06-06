Kentucky Kingdom investigating possible ticket scam

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom is investigating a possible ticket scam.

Park officials say it involves season passes.



Officials at Kentucky Kingdom say the suspects are using stolen credit cards to buy passes and sell them at a discounted price.



Park officials issued a warning late Monday night. Authorities say the suspected thieves stole two out-of-state credit cards and used them to buy hundreds of season passes. Those passes are being sold to local buyers for "a significantly discounted price."

It's not known if the suspects are selling the tickets online or in-person.

Park officials are reminding people that season passes are available only at the park, on the park's website or at local Kroger stores.

The current price for a season pass is $59.95. Starting Wednesday, the price will increase to $99.95. Officials say to be wary of any lower price.



The park didn't offer any additional information about the scam.

Louisville Metro Police are helping with the investigation.

