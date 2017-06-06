Kentucky advances to play Louisville in Super Regional - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky advances to play Louisville in Super Regional

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rain delayed the start of the game by more than two hours Monday night between UK and NC State, but it didn't dampen the celebrations.

Kentucky came from behind after NC State took a 2-0 lead in the second inning, and again in the seventh when NC State had a 5-4 lead.

The Wildcats won 10-5.

UK center fielder Marcus Carson went 2-5 with three RBI's. Wildcat relief pitcher Sean Hjelle pitched 3.1 scoreless innings to earn the win.

Kentucky (43-21) advances to play Louisville in the Super Regional. The two teams split the season series.

It's UK's first Super Regional in the program's 121-year history. The players had to wait to celebrate the win until about 1:30 Tuesday morning because of the rain delay before the game.

Game times for the Louisville Super Regional at Jim Patterson Stadium this weekend will be announced Tuesday. The winner of the Super Regional will advance to the College World Series in Omaha.

