Harvard rescinds offers to incoming freshmen over hateful memes

One of those conditions includes "if an admitted student engages or has engaged in behavior that brings into question their honesty, maturity or moral character," a university spokeswoman said.

An email sent by the Harvard admissions office to the students whose acceptance offers were rescinded cited "offensive messages and graphics" that were shared by the group.

"The Admissions Committee was disappointed to learn that several students in a private group chat for the Class of 2021 were sending messages that contained offensive messages and graphics," the email said. The email was obtained by the Crimson.