British police identify third London Bridge attacker

World leaders are pledging to boost their efforts to curb global warming in response to President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord

World leaders are pledging to boost their efforts to curb global warming in response to President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord

A study finds that having cancer patients use home computers to report problems like nausea and fatigue surprisingly improved survival, by almost half a year

A study finds that having cancer patients use home computers to report problems like nausea and fatigue surprisingly improved survival, by almost half a year

In wake of London attacks, Trump says Americans are renewing their resolve to protect their country and their allies from a "vile enemy."

In wake of London attacks, Trump says Americans are renewing their resolve to protect their country and their allies from a "vile enemy."

Bill Cosby goes on trial, his freedom and legacy at stake

Bill Cosby goes on trial, his freedom and legacy at stake

A British artist has recreated the contents of a New York City grocery store entirely in felt... the soft material usually favored by the school-going set

A British artist has recreated the contents of a New York City grocery store entirely in felt... the soft material usually favored by the school-going set

Trump lashes out again at London's mayor on Twitter in the wake of a deadly attack in the city

Trump lashes out again at London's mayor on Twitter in the wake of a deadly attack in the city

Bill Cosby has gone on trial in Pennsylvania on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in 2004

Bill Cosby has gone on trial in Pennsylvania on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in 2004

Bill Cosby goes on trial, his legacy and freedom at stake

Bill Cosby goes on trial, his legacy and freedom at stake

Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.

Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.

Bill Cosby's lawyers are proving quick to go on the attack as his sexual assault trial gets underway in suburban Philadelphia.

Bill Cosby's lawyers are proving quick to go on the attack as his sexual assault trial gets underway in suburban Philadelphia.

A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained in the attack.

A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained in the attack.

The Latest: Family of Australian nanny seek news of her

The Latest: Family of Australian nanny seek news of her

A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained in the attack.

A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained in the attack.

UK police name third attacker as new search gets underway

UK police name third attacker as new search gets underway

Afghanistan's president says last week's suicide truck bombing in the heart of the capital killed more than 150 people, making it the deadliest single attack in the country since the 2001 U.S.-led invasion to topple the Taliban.

Afghanistan's president says last week's suicide truck bombing in the heart of the capital killed more than 150 people, making it the deadliest single attack in the country since the 2001 U.S.-led invasion to...

Syria's state news agency and an opposition monitoring group say airstrikes on the northern city of Raqqa, the de facto capital of the Islamic State group, have killed at least 12 people.

Syria's state news agency and an opposition monitoring group say airstrikes on the northern city of Raqqa, the de facto capital of the Islamic State group, have killed at least 12 people.

A U.S.-backed Syrian force says it has begun an offensive to capture the northern city of Raqqa, the de facto capital of the Islamic State group.

A U.S.-backed Syrian force says it has begun an offensive to capture the northern city of Raqqa, the de facto capital of the Islamic State group.

The Latest: US says fight for Raqqa will be 'difficult'

The Latest: US says fight for Raqqa will be 'difficult'

Qatar's foreign minister says Kuwait is trying to mediate and solve a diplomatic crisis that has seen Arab nations cut off diplomatic ties.

Qatar's foreign minister says Kuwait is trying to mediate and solve a diplomatic crisis that has seen Arab nations cut off diplomatic ties.

LONDON (AP) -- British police have named the third London Bridge attacker as 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba, believed to be an Italian national of Moroccan descent.

Police said Tuesday he is from east London and his family has been notified.

Police say he was not a "subject of interest" to police or the intelligence services.

The other two attackers were named Monday as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane.

People across Britain have paused for a moment of silence to remember those killed and injured in the London Bridge attack.

Commuters paused in train stations, hospital staff gathered in hospital foyers and workers stopped work in government offices at 11 a.m. (1000GMT). Ambulance workers, many of whom treated the wounded in Saturday's attack, gathered outside their headquarters alongside Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Dozens of people gathered in driving rain at the end of London Bridge, where a growing mound of flowers sits beside a police cordon.

Seven people were killed and almost 50 injured when three attackers ran down pedestrians on the bridge, then stabbed passers-by in nearby Borough Market. The attackers were shot dead by police.

The gym where one of the London Bridge attackers trained says they saw nothing of concern during his time there.

In a letter posted outside, the Ummah Fitness Centre said staff would "help the police in any way we can" as investigators try to learn more about Khuram Shazad Butt.

Butt was among three men who rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed people in nearby Borough Market. Seven people died and dozens were wounded during the attack late Saturday.

Neighbors described Butt as an avid weightlifter and Transport for London confirmed he worked for London Underground in customer service before leaving last October.

Spain's foreign minister, Alfonso Dastis, says his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, has promised to accelerate efforts to identify victims in Saturday's attack that killed seven people and injured dozens more.

Ignacio Echeverria, a 39 year-old Spanish banker remains missing after trying to help a woman injured in the vicinity of Borough Market, near London Bridge, his father said based on the account of a friend of Echeverria's who was at the scene.

The friend described seeing Echeverria for the last time lying on the floor after confronting one of the assailants.

Ignacio's father, Joaquin Echeverria, told The Associated Press that the family was flying to London on Tuesday to join other relatives.

He said authorities had not shared any information with them.

The son's employer, HSBC, has provided the services of a private detective to aide in the hunt for information.

Much of the area around London Bridge remained cordoned off as police continued to investigate Saturday's attack that killed seven people.

The area around Borough Market is not expected to reopen Tuesday.

The nearby London Bridge station was operational though one of the exits that leads to the cordoned off area on Borough High Street remained closed.

Transport for London, which oversees the capital's transport network, has advised commuters, struggling to get to work in the driving rain, to make alternative journeys as the station will be busy.

A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained following the attack.

London police said all 12 people held since the attack late Saturday from the Barking neighborhood in the east of the city have been freed without charge. A new search was underway Tuesday in Ilford, just north of Barking.

The attack left seven people dead and dozens wounded before police shot dead the three attackers, who wore fake suicide vests.

One of them, Khuram Shazad Butt, had appeared in a documentary "The Jihadis Next Door" and was known to investigators. The second man, Rachid Redouane, had not aroused any suspicions. Police have not released the identity of the third attacker.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.