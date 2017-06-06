Additional performers announced for 2017 Indiana State Fair - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Additional performers announced for 2017 Indiana State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Additional performers have been announced for the 2017 Indiana State Fair.

The following performers were announced on Tuesday morning:
  • High Valley presented by HANK FM – Tuesday, August 8
  • An Evening with Montgomery Gentry presented by WFMS – Wednesday, August 9
  • Happy Together Tour – Monday, August 14
    • Starring: The Turtles featuring Flo & Eddie, The Association, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, The Box Tops, The Cowsills and The Archies Ron Dante
  • Midland presented by HANK FM – Tuesday, August 15
  • Dashboard Confessional with The All-American Rejects – Wednesday, August 16

The shows will be part of the fair's Chevrolet Silverado Free Stage lineup.

Patti LaBelle and Kiefer Sutherland are among the previously announced performers who will take the stage at this year's fair.

The Indiana State Fair will take place August 4 through August 20 in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

