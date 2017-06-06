Al Franken cancels appearance on Bill Maher's show over slur - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Al Franken cancels appearance on Bill Maher's show over slur

Posted: Updated:
(Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP). In this photo provided by HBO, Bill Maher, right, speaks with Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb, during a segment of his "Real Time with Bill Maher," Friday, June 2, 2017. (Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP). In this photo provided by HBO, Bill Maher, right, speaks with Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb, during a segment of his "Real Time with Bill Maher," Friday, June 2, 2017.

NEW YORK (AP) - Sen. Al Franken says he will not appear as scheduled on Friday's "Real Time with Bill Maher" in the wake of Maher's use of a racial slur on last week's show.

The Minnesota Democrat called Maher's remark "inappropriate and offensive." Franken added he was "glad" that Maher apologized.

Maher was speaking with Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska when he used the N-word in a joking reference to himself as a house slave during the HBO talk show.

The comedian was roundly criticized. On Saturday, he said he regretted the remark.

Sasse wrote Saturday that he wished he had immediately criticized Maher for using the term.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

