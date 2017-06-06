Louisville doctor sentenced to 4 years for unlawfully distributi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville doctor sentenced to 4 years for unlawfully distributing painkillers, defrauding Medicaid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal judge has sentenced a Louisville physician to four years in prison for unlawful distribution of painkillers and fraudulently billing Medicaid.

A jury convicted 71-year-old Dr. George Kudmani in January. The U.S. Attorneys Office says the OBGYN would prescribe Opiods, like Oxycodone to patients without a medical reason.

A number of patients testified to paying the doctor cash so that Kudmani would prescribe them painkillers. 

Kudmani was also convicted of health care fraud for falsely billing Kentucky's Medicaid program for ultrasounds that were either not needed or never performed. 

Part of the sentence includes paying victims restitution. The amount will be determined at a later date. 

