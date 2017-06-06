Police arrest man who allegedly burglarized church in west Louis - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police arrest man who allegedly burglarized church in west Louisville

Michael Ritter (source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Michael Ritter (source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a man after he allegedly stole items from a church in west Louisville. 

According to the arrest report, 28-year-old Michael Ritter, broke into the Shawnee Baptist Church in the 2200 block of Bank Street just after 8 o'clock Monday night and stole several musical instruments.

Police say Ritter then tried to sell the stolen items to a pawn shop on Preston Highway. 

Ritter was arrested Monday night. He's charged with burglary and receiving stolen property.

