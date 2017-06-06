POV | We need more than prayer

I'm no theologian, but I’ve always assumed that the God I grew up with was pretty good at keeping up with current events. When it comes to a being who, according to the Book of John, “knoweth all things,” I generally assume He’s pretty well-versed in all the havoc we wreak here on earth.

Nonetheless, we’re still plagued by wars. And terrorists. And even tax cheats. And it’s not because God is a bad guy, but because He likes the idea of free will and believes we should work these things out for ourselves.

That’s why I’m so disappointed by Governor Matt Bevin’s insinuation that all we need to do to cure the epidemic of violence in our city is send out nightly “prayer patrols” in the affected neighborhoods.

If the best he has to offer is a wish for things to be better without any acknowledgment of our own responsibilities in the matter, perhaps he should pray for more ideas.

Unlike the governor, I don’t pretend to have the solution to our violence woes. But I do know it’s going to take a lot of changes on our part including drastic shifts in our ideas about personal responsibility, and a reboot to our value of human life to even begin to show improvement. Frankly, I expected more thought from the governor on this issue.

Call and tell us what you think.

I’m Bill Lamb and that’s my Point of View.