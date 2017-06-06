Anti-Muslim billboard in Indianapolis sparks outrage - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Anti-Muslim billboard in Indianapolis sparks outrage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An anti-Muslim billboard in Indianapolis has sparked outrage among Islamic groups.

The billboard features the words "The Perfect Man" in reference to the founder of Islam -- the prophet Muhammad -- followed by a list of bullet points like: "Married 6 year old," "Rapist," etc.

The Indianapolis-based Islamic Society of North America says the billboard isn't true and is hurtful to all Muslims.

"We do support free speech, but we do realize this is also rooted in bigotry,"  said Farial Lhatriwith the Islamic Society of North America. 

The Muslim Alliance of Indiana plans to raise money to fund its own billboard to spread a message of peace and kindness.

